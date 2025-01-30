Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Leaves Saudi Club Al-Ettifaq
First reported by Glongari on X, formerly known as Twitter, and later the likes of The Athletic, Ben Jacobs and Jose Felix Diaz, Steven Gerrard was yesterday on the verge of being sacked.
The English manager left his role at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with the club sitting 12th in an 18-team league, after one win in their last four games. The Commandos most recently drew with bottom place Al-Wehda, a late goal clinching a point for Gerrard's team.
Steven Gerrard begun his senior managerial career at Rangers, after spending just around a year-and-a-half as manager of the U17 and U18 teams at Liverpool, Melwood.
He enjoyed a successful three years at the Scottish side, winning their first league title in ten years and doing it unbeaten and finishing on 102 points.
Gerrard then left for Aston Villa mid-way through the 2021/22 season and got off to a decently successful first month, beating Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Norwich City and narrowly losing at Anfield thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty.
The Scouser's Aston Villa famously had a chance to win Liverpool the Premier League, as Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put the Midlands club 2-0 at the Etihad on the final day of the season and made it Liverpool's title to lose with twenty minutes to go in the 2021/22 season.
However, before Liverpool could find a second goal at home against Wolves to put them a goal up, Manchester City completed a swift turnaround through an Ilkay Gundogan brace and a Rodri goal from distance and the Manchester club lifted the title.
It was downhill from there for Steven Gerrard, and that's if most fans hadn't already turned on their manager. Steven Gerrard was sacked in the 11th game of the following season after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Gerrard spent just under a year away from management before an opportunity to manage in Saudi Arabia arose, and the Liverpool legend brought two more to his new side, spending 14 million and five million Euros respectively for midfielders Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.
And he saw results, even though Al-Ettifaq couldn't exactly spend like the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia, and their marquee signing Jordan Henderson left for Ajax in the January that season, they finished 6th with the likes of Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry.
However, like Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard's side eventually took a downturn, starting this season with just five wins in 17 games and are sat five points clear of the relegation zone.
