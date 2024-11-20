Alisson Becker Hands Liverpool Massive Injury Boost Ahead Of Premier League Clash Against Southampton
Alisson Becker has handed Liverpool a huge injury boost ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against rock-bottom Southampton after returning to training on Tuesday afternoon.
The 32-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring complaint during the Reds' 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on October 5, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising for the Brazilian - racking up eight appearances and keeping four clean sheets in the process.
Alisson missed the Reds' last seven games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa. Liverpool won six and drew the other as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Mohamed Salah earlier posted a video of himself and Alisson in the gym at Liverpool's training ground on Tuesday before footage released by Liverpool showed the duo involved in a training session with the club's under-21s squad.
In the video shared on social media, Alisson was spotted heading into the Reds' AXA Centre after a session outside.
As it stands, it is unknown if Alisson will feature against the Saints on Sunday. Despite Kelleher's impressive performances since replacing Alisson Becker last month, Arne Slot has already confirmed that the Brazil international will resume his position as No.1 when he returns to full fitness in the coming weeks.
Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on November 9 at Anfield, Slot said: "First of all, Alisson needs to become fit and I’ve always been quite clear and that’s always been the position of Alisson that he is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit.
“But therefore he first needs to be fit, but Caoimhin [Kelleher] has done outstanding last season and this season again as well. But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.”
Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, who picked up an injury in September, has been in full training since last week after overcoming a fractured foot. Arne Slot will have his full squad of players available for training on Wednesday as they begin preparations for the league encounter at St Mary's Stadium.