Alisson Becker Reveals The Club He Wants To Play For After Liverpool
Alisson Becker has revealed he intends to one day return to his former club when he leaves Liverpool in the future. The 32-year-old is keen to see out the rest of his contract which expires in the summer of 2027.
Saudi Pro League clubs wanted the Brazil international, who is Arne Slot's first-choice goalkeeper in the last summer transfer window, however, he decided to stay at Anfield. He is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has helped the Reds win several titles during his time in England.
Alisson Becker, when asked about a move back to Internacional in Brazil, where he featured for three years before his 2016 switch to Serie A side AS Roma, told OneFootball: "I watch all Inter's games. There is always that feeling of good memories and desire to wear the Inter shirt again.
"I have a three-year contract with Liverpool. I think the future is not definitive for anyone but within football I hope to fulfil my contract here in England and then, after that I'm open.
“My role as a leader is to make sure everyone's grounded. At the same time believe that it is possible to complete our ambition of winning the Premier League and every title we compete for.
“We have the quality to do that, we have it. Now we need consistency. We have to be consistent both in results and in performances, and yet we recognise that there are many things that we can still change.”
Alisson has been out with a hamstring injury since early October when he was forced off in the second half of a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The shot-stopper is back in training but it is unlikely he will be named in the matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.
He added: “My recovery is going very well. It's been seven weeks since the day of the injury.
"It was a tendon injury in the hamstring, so whenever it involves a tendon it is something more delicate and, since I had an injury a few days before, a couple of weeks before, it requires even greater care and longer recovery time. So everything is going very well, as planned.”
