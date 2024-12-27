Arne Slot Post Game Press Conference Leicester City | Everything You Need To Know
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points on Boxing Day following an emphatic 3-1 comeback win over struggling Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday night.
Leicester took an early courtesy of Jordan Ayew's strike. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah struck the woodwork before Cody Gakpo bagged the equaliser right on the stroke of half-time with a lovely curling finish from the edge of the box.
Curtis Jones, who was making his 100th league appearance for the Reds diverted in Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to put the Reds ahead. Salah wrapped up the victory with a clinching goal eight minutes from the end.
After the game, Arne Slot spoke to the media.
Slot was asked how he feels after going seven points clear with another win
"First of all, it’s important to win a game and I think we should win at home against Leicester, but I had the same feeling against Fulham and Nottingham Forest; so, you always have to do a lot, especially in the Premier League, to win a game. And that was also [the case] today, because we went 1-0 down. The league table is something of course we are aware of, but we also understand how many games there are still to play."
When asked about the crucial equalising goal from Gakpo just before half-time?
"I think that was crucial today. I was happy with the first-half performance, I was happy with the start. There was only one minute I wasn’t happy with and that was the minute we conceded a goal, that was I think the only thing we didn’t do well during the first half. We created from the start our chances, we threatened them a lot, brought a lot of balls into the box where we arrived with many players – I saw Robbo [Andy Robertson] many times in front of goal. So, I could not have asked for that much more. But I think it was crucial to score the 1-1 just before half-time because that lifted us up and you could see that immediately in the second half, where we just kept on going with what we did. It was not only helpful for us, but I think it also worked the opposite way for Leicester, they felt like, ‘OK, now it’s going to be tough.’"
Slot was asked about Salah ‘producing the goods when it matters'
"Yeah, great goal again. Similar to the first one from Cody, I think both goals were quite similar. I think it was just before we scored the 1-1 that Mo had a similar shot that hit the bar and he had just before that a shot with his right that just went over the bar. Like I said, we arrived there many times and if these players – like Cody, like Lucho [Luis Diaz], like Diogo [Jota], like Darwin [Nunez], like Mo – if they arrive often enough in promising positions, they will deliver."
When asked about Gakpo reaching double figures for goals this season and the decision to use him from the left?
"I think the main difference maybe is that the set-up of the front three was a bit different [in the past] than the set-up now. We expect a bit from our wingers to keep it wide, to try to get them in one-v-one situations. Cody has done this really well. Lucho has done this really well when he played from the left but Lucho is, in our opinion, also capable of playing as a nine; he did that really well against Spurs. Against Spurs it was mainly maybe Lucho and Mo that were dominant, now it was Cody again, together with Mo. It’s just nice to have so many options, in every position actually but also in the front three."
Slot was asked about the lead Liverpool now hold at the top of the table
"I think if you’re in this game for a long time, like these players are and I am as well, then you know 20 games before the end you don’t look at it. You know so many challenges are still ahead of you. I think it was two months ago we were one point behind [Manchester] City and look what has happened there; in terms of injuries and then you have a bit of bad luck, you have a suspension. This can happen to any team, so it’s far too early to already be celebrating."
"But it is of course nice for us to be the team who we are. So, we know we are able to do this. But you have been at all these games like me and I don’t think there was any easy win for us during all these games. It could have been an easy win against Tottenham but then we conceded two and it was 5-3 and I was still like, ‘Hmm, OK’, I was quite happy with us scoring a sixth goal. That tells you how difficult it is to win if all your players are available, let alone if somewhere during the season you pick up some injuries or suspensions. That’s why we just have to take it one game at a time."
