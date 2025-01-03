Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Manchester United
Arne Slot has been handed massive injury boost ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds made a huge statement last time out after thrashing West Ham United 5-0.
Liverpool lead the league table with 45 points, six points above second-placed Arsenal who have played a game more. The Red Devils, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season and are winless in their last three league games.
Ruben Amorim's side lost 2-0 to Newcastle United on Monday at Old Trafford and are facing the prospect of a relegation battle. Man United are now 14th in the table with 22 points, seven points above the relegation zone.
Liverpool have less injury concern ahead of the game. Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are set to resume full training with the rest of the squad on Friday while Joe Gomez’s injury is set to keep him out of action for several weeks.
Gomez, who has been in fine form since replacing Konate suffered a hamstring injury and was forced in the 37th minute during Liverpool’s win at West Ham last weekend.
The England centre-back has started the Reds' last six league games as Liverpool ended 2024 on a high.
During Friday morning’s press conference to preview Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United at Anfield, Slot said: “Joe is of course not in a good place when it comes to his injury. He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure.
“Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time. So, [I am] curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’ They will train with us today, the two of them.”
The Dutchman added: “Of course they still have to come in but we trained yesterday and I assume everybody is fit, although we are in a period of time where some people get sick as well. But I have heard nothing about that yet.
“So, hopefully everybody is ready – except for Joe Gomez – to be part of the game on Sunday.”
