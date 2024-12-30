Arne Slot Reacts To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Message During Liverpool Celebration
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has addressed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘all talk’ celebration after scoring in the 5-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old netted the Reds' fourth goal, with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota also on the scoresheet. Alexander-Arnold celebrated by making a talking sign with his hand.
This is in response to recent media speculation about his Liverpool future as his contract expires at the end of the current season alongside Salah and Virgil van Dijk. The trio can begin negotiations with foreign clubs from Wednesday when the January transfer window opens.
Reports emerged last week that Alexander-Arnold informed Liverpool that he wanted to join Real Madrid. After the game at the London Stadium, Arne Slot lifted the lid on the defender's celebration as he hinted that the player could stay at Anfield.
“I don't think it's negative at all,” Slot said. “He [Alexander-Arnold] scored a great goal, the way he celebrated that goal tells you enough. I don't think I have to say much more about it.
"I'm really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and Virgil, so for me there's no difference. Maybe in the outside world but I'm really happy with all three."
“People will be talking more about it, not only about these three but also about other players, it's always a month where players can make a transfer,” the Dutchman added.
“So it won't just be about these three but it will also be about the players we could bring in, or ones who could also leave. That's always the thing with summer and January.”
Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new contract by the Reds who are keen on keeping hold of the right-back as well as Salah and Van Dijk. The England international has racked up 23 appearances, scored once, and provided five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand, and will host Manchester United in a league clash at Anfield on January 5.
