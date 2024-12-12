Liverpool FC ON SI

Arne Slot Could Be Without Four Key Liverpool Players For Premier League Clash Against Fulham

Liverpool return to Premier League action this Saturday when they host Fulham at Anfield as they look to return to winning ways following their 3-3 draw at Newcastle United

Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield
Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Arne Slot and Liverpool will resume Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Fulham at Anfield. The Reds' Meyerside derby against Everton was postponed last weekend due to bad weather.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday night while the Cottagers played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend as the Gunners failed to close the gap on the Reds.

Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United
Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Slot will be able to call upon first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the Fulham clash after the 32-year-old made his comeback from injury against Girona. Alisson has been sidelined with injury since October 5.

He put up an impressive display that included several important saves and was voted the Carlsberg Player of the Match award.

Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League
Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking after the game, he said: "Great to be back. Honestly, I was looking forward to this moment, nine weeks [out] working so hard you cannot believe. It was worth every moment, every session, every [bit of] training to go back on the pitch and deliver a good performance, to help the team with the points, a clean sheet. And having this feeling is so good.

"When you are away for so long, you are just grateful for everything you have done and for the people as well who have worked by my side, the physio department – mainly Lee Nobes, the doctor. All the boys were fantastic. My personal staff as well. My family, all the people who work with me. I’m so glad to have them on my side."

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Diogo Jota has resumed full training with his teammates but did not travel to Spain and could be available for the matchday squad this weekend. He has not played since suffering an impact injury to the upper body during the win over Chelsea in late October.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool leaves the field with an injury Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield
Diogo Jota of Liverpool leaves the field with an injury Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield / IMAGO / Colorsport

Summer signing Federico Chiesa has been building up his fitness levels for the past few weeks and figured for the under-21s last Wednesday where he scored in the 4-3 Premier League International Cup defeat to FC Nordsjaelland.

However, Chiesa missed the game at Girona due to illness. He could be available for selection against Fulham. Midfielder Tyler Morton was also absent after suffering a knock and is now a doubt for the match.

Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Arne Slot will be without Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley who picked up knee and hamstring issues respectively during the Champions League win over Real Madrid last month and will be out for 'a few weeks'

Kostas Tsimikas, who was on crutches pitchside during the Premier League win over Manchester City continues to recover from an ankle injury. He has missed Liverpool's last five games.

Kostas Tsimikas Danyy Welbeck Virgil Van Dijk
Kostas Tsimikas blocks a Danny Welbeck effort as Virgil van Dijk looks on. / IMAGO / PA Images

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, is serving a one-match suspension after he picked up a fifth booking of the Premier League season against Newcastle. The Argentina international was absent against Girona while serving a similar ban in the Champions League after three bookings.

