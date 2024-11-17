Caoimhin Kelleher Set For Arne Slot Talks Over Liverpool Future Ahead Of Giorgi Mamardashvili Arrival
Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to discuss his role at Liverpool with Arne Slot before making a final decision ahead of the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer from Valencia.
The Reds reached an agreement with the La Liga outfit for the signing of Mamardashvili, however, the 24-year-old will stay at the club on loan for the rest of the season before moving to Anfield ahead of next season.
Following the capture of Mamardashvili, Kelleher's future is now up in the air once again as he was linked with a move to several clubs last summer after helping the Meyersiders win their 10th Carabao Cup title and securing Champions League qualification last term.
The 25-year-old has been a reliable backup to Alisson Becker in recent seasons, however, he revealed that wanted to leave the Premier League club to become a first-choice pick elsewhere.
Liverpool reportedly turned down approaches from Premier League rivals for Kelleher's services last summer after making 26 appearances for the club last campaign following an injury to first-choice keeper Alisson Becker.
According to former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, Kelleher will speak with Arne Slot about his future at the club before making a final decision.
“With Mamardashvili coming back from loan, it leads to questions,” he told Football Insider.
“From what I’ve seen of Kelleher, I watched him a few times last year, he strikes me of being more than capable of becoming a first-choice goalkeeper.
“He’s taken his opportunity at Liverpool to the point he could even challenge Alisson.
“But I don’t think he’s happy being the backup, and especially not if the new arrival is ahead of him.
“If that’s going to be the case, I fully expect him to move on and become the first-choice somewhere else.
“He’s definitely got the ability to do that and he continues to prove himself at this level.
“So it’s a decision Liverpool will have to make in terms of who they prioritise.
“From what I’ve heard, I expect he’ll sit down with Slot at some stage to discuss what his role is going to be, and then that’ll influence whether he stays or leaves.
“If they can’t offer him assurances, it wouldn’t surprise me if wants to leave and could push for Liverpool to let him go.”
Caoimhin Kelleher has racked up eight appearances for Liverpool and conceded five goals this season as they sit at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.