Club Requests To Extend Loan Deal For Promising Liverpool Player Ahead Of January
Liverpool opted to send 14 players on loan back in the summer to continue their development with another club as well as give them first-team football away from Anfield.
Former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp relied on over 25 players to feature for the club last season, however, new head coach Arne Slot sanctioned the temporal exit of several players including Calvin Ramsay, Lewis Koumas, Stefan Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams as well as summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Williams joined Morecambe on loan until January, having already had loan spells with Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen, and Port Vale. He was an FA Youth Cup winner with the Reds in 2019 and a former England U21 international.
The 23-year-old moved to Anfield as an Under 10 player and racked up 19 senior appearances across all competitions during the 2020-21 season. This campaign, he has been one of the consistent performers for League Two side Morecambe, making 19 appearances and scoring two assists.
It is the second-highest number of games Williams has played in a season. His 26 appearances on loan at Kidderminster Harriers in the 2019/20 National League North season remains his most productive year.
Williams' impressive performances for Morecambe have seen the club request to extend his loan spell until the end of the current season. According to This Is Anfield's Jack Lusby, "Morecambe have requested to extend Rhys Williams' loan spell from to the end of the season. Deal with the League Two club currently expires in January."
Morecambe boss Derek Adams has also confirmed that the club are looking to prolong his stay as he believes Williams is showing the benefits of regular football.
Adams said via Lancaster Guardian: “I’ve spoken to Liverpool and we’ve asked for his loan to be extended. He’s been excellent for us and it’s given him an opportunity to play week in week out, which he needs and wants.
“He’s improving with every game and that’s the beauty of a loan, he gets an opportunity to go elsewhere and play. He’s come in here and been able to get 90 minutes every week so, hopefully, we can have him until the end of the season.
“Then, when he does go back at the end of the season, he’ll do so as someone who’s played 40-odd games and got regular football under his belt.”
