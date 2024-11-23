Federico Chiesa's Liverpool Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Inter Milan and Newcastle United Interest
Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has reportedly made a transfer stance ahead of the January transfer window amid interest from several clubs including the likes of Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Newcastle United.
Chiesa, who has been hampered by injuries since moving to Anfield last summer from Juventus was involved in a section of the Reds' training session ahead of Southampton on Friday, however Arne Slot had already hinted it could be another week or two before he is ready to play competitively again.
The 27-year-old has racked up three appearances, totalling 78 minutes for Liverpool. All these outings came in the space of nine days in September as he featured in the Champions League, Premier League, and Carabao Cup clashes with AC Milan, Bournemouth, and West Ham United.
He started only the West Ham clash on September 25, but has since been sidelined. He is currently working on building his match fitness, having missed the whole of pre-season, however he is a proven performer at the very highest level and a potential match winner on his day when he is fully fit.
Liverpool have yet to see enough of those, with the Italian struggling to make his mark on Merseyside amid fierce competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota.
As a result, he has been linked with a move away from the club. Arne Slot ealier dismissed reports that Federico Chiesa could leave Liverpool on loan in January.
The Dutchman said: "[Parting ways with Chiesa] hasn't gone through my mind at all. First and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is.
"He missed pre-season [with Liverpool] and in pre-season [with Juventus] he was on low-intensity sessions as he had to train with three or four players separate from the group. Going from then to a high-intensity league, to a high-intensity playing style is difficult in general for every player, but especially if you had a pre-season like this."
Now, Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Chiesa is not looking to leave the Reds this winter and wants to prove himself at Anfield. He posted on X: "Understand that Federico #Chiesa currently has no plans to leave FC Liverpool in the winter. A loan move is also not an option at this stage. #LFC
"The 27-year-old wants to stay and prove himself. So far, he has only played 78 minutes this season. Contract until 2028."
