Feyenoord Star Confirms Talks With Arne Slot Over Move To Liverpool
Feyenoord defender David Hancko has disclosed that he held talks with Arne Slot regarding a possible move to Liverpool in the summer, however, the transfer fell through because of two factors.
Hancko played under Slot at Feyenoord and was desperate to join the Reds. The Slovakian international recently scored a late equaliser in Feyenoord's dramatic Champions League comeback at Manchester City last week.
Speaking on the Slovakian FA’s SFZ podcast, the 26-year-old confirmed that he had contacts with Slot, however, the Dutchman respectfully told him that a transfer was impossible due to his age and price tag.
Hancko said: “I was in contact with the coach, but he immediately told me that it was not possible. Liverpool have a certain transfer philosophy. Age was one issue, the other was price. Both factors were negative for me.”
Hancko has been one of the consistent performers for the past few seasons as he helped Feyenoord clinch the 2022-23 Eredivisie title under Slot as well as the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield while working under the new head coach of Liverpool. He penned a new long-term contract with the Dutch outfit that will keep him at the club until 2028 back in February.
Liverpool were linked with a host of centre-backs last summer as they eye a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires at the end of the current season. Hancko, who can also play at left-back has been linked with Liverpool in previous transfer windows.
In January, his agent, Branislav Jasurek, revealed that Reds and Paris Saint-Germain were “in contact” with Feyenoord over the signing of the defender. Jasurek said: “As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation.
“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [this month] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.
“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.
“It will have to be one of the big clubs. We believe that he will choose the best option from a sporting perspective, similar to his transfer from Sparta Prague to Feyenoord [in 2022].
“He chose that step over other, more financially attractive offers. If he does transfer, that would be great because it means he will go to a bigger club. But even if he doesn’t transfer, I think David will be happy to stay in Rotterdam.”
David Hancko has racked up 20 appearances, scored two goals, and provided three assists across all competitions for Feyenoord this season.
