Ibrahima Konate Injury Update After Liverpool Defender's Clash With Real Madrid's Endrick
A journalist close to Liverpool has provided an update on the injury Ibrahima Konate picked up in the Reds' 2-0 victory against Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.
Arne Slot's team overpowered the reigning champions thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, a result that leaves them within touching distance of an automatic route to the last 16 of the Champions League.
It was not quite the perfect night, however, for Dutchman Slot, with the excellent Conor Bradley having to be withdrawn with a hamstring injury and Konate injuring his knee in an awkward coming together with Brazilian Endrick just before the final whistle.
The 25-year-old looked in real pain as he limped off the pitch, but according to Lewis Steele (via Anfield Sector), there is hope that the French international has avoided serious injury.
Liverpool are due to face rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday with the opportunity to move 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola's team.
The Merseyside reporter for Mail Sport also suggests that despite hopefully avoiding serious injury, the defender is a doubt for the huge clash.
Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah will be on standby should one of Liverpool's best players this season not be available for the big game.
Slot was quizzed on the status of the injured pair at his pre-match press conference for the match with City but explained that both were still being assessed, so it was too early to say.