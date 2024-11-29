Ibrahima Konate Hands Liverpool Massive Injury Blow
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to be out for weeks after picking up an injury in the closing stages of the 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Konate was seen limping off the pitch after full-time following a clash involving team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Madrid striker Endrick.
Ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, Arne Slot told reporters that the France international was still being assessed alongside Conor Bradley who also picked up an issue and had to be replaced by Joe Gomez.
Slot said: “They are still being assessed so it’s difficult to say where they are in terms of the injuries.
“Let’s wait and see but it is never a good sign if players… Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.
“They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can’t tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”
However, on Friday afternoon, Konate took to social media to provide an update on his fitness. He wrote: “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night.
“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”
Konate has been rock-solid alongside captain Van Dijk this season as Liverpool boast the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only eight goals in 12 matches. He could miss Liverpool's next 10 matches in all competitions. Arne Slot will now have to decide whether Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah lines up alongside Van Dijk for the visit of Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield with games coming thick and fast in December.
