Jürgen Klopp Liverpool Documentary Delayed With A New Scope For The Project In Mind
On January 26th, Jürgen Klopp announced that the 2023/24 season would be his final season as Liverpool manager. Klopp had given everything to the club and felt he was running out of energy.
Soon after the German manager’s announcement, the club announced a behind-the-scenes project that would document his final season at the club.
The project was set to be streamed at the end of the 2023/24 season, but the release was ultimately delayed.
In an exclusive for The Telegraph, Sam Wallace reported that part of the delay was due to the project's shifted scope to a retrospective of the entire Jürgen Klopp era.
Liverpool realized that releasing the series in the summer, when new head coach Arne Slot was set to take over, would be difficult. The documentary’s emphasis then shifted to encompass Klopp’s entire time at the club rather than just his last season.
Wallace reported that Klopp had been re-interviewed in the eight months since he departed Liverpool and that other key figures from the era had now been interviewed to cover the almost nine years of Klopp’s reign.
The original eight-episode format has been reduced to four, with Lorton Entertainment (Steven Gerrard—Make Us Dream) picking up the show.
While Liverpool have been flying at the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings under their new head coach, Klopp’s investment was the driving force and foundation in bringing the club back to its perch.
The launch date for the upcoming series hasn’t been released yet, but the news that the show will encompass Klopp’s entire time at the club will be good news to those who value the time and energy he gave.