Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Asks To Leave Napoli Amid Interest From Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG
Napoli talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and has been linked with a host of clubs following his impressive performances for the Serie A side.
Since joining Napoli from Russian side Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2022, Kvaratskhelia has banged in 30 goals and provided 29 assists in 107 appearances across all competitions - helping the club win their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022-23 campaign.
This season, the 23-year-old has contributed five goals and three assists in 19 appearances as Napoli lead the league table with 44 points.
Reports went rife on Thursday that Liverpool are among several clubs that are interested in signing Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window should he become available following the uncertainty surrounding his future.
Paris Saint-Germain have been in active talks with Napoli over a deal while Chelsea are also interested in making a move. The Georgia forward is under contract at Napoli until June 2027 and is expected to command a significant fee of as much as €80million (£67m).
Kvaratskhelia could leave Napoli this transfer window after Antonio Conte confirmed that he wants to quit the club. The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager said: “We are talking about an important player.
“Last summer I spoke to the president and I wanted to have some technical certainties by demanding the confirmation of some important players.
“Even though he and others had asked to be sold, I worked on it and managed to keep who I wanted.
“[Kvaratskhelia] asked the club to be sold. I am disappointed, I realised that it was a bolt from the blue and I am taking a step back. I would never want him to think that I have chained him here if he were to stay.
“I did it last summer thinking of convincing him of the goodness of the project but evidently I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”
Liverpool are reportedly yet to make contact with Napoli over Kvaratskhelia as Arne Sot's side are long-standing admirers of the Serie A star.
Meanwhile, responding to transfer speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Slot told the media on Friday: "When you said yourself 'linked with', I was thinking: 'Which club is he going to say now?' But you mean as a club we are linked with Kvaratskhelia.
"What I make of that is that this is January and I think I said it after the West Ham United game [to journalists], please don't disappoint me, please come up with all these players and all these clubs that are in the interest of us.
"Or the ones that don't play a lot for us are going to go somewhere else. That [speculation] is what is happening now.
"And nine out of 10 times or 99 out of 100 times, at the end of the window it's been clear that almost all of these stories weren't true. So what can I comment about it? The rumours keep going for it but no comment from my side."
