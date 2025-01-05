Linkin Park To Play At Champions League Final Half Time Show As Liverpool Favourites

Liverpool FC ON SI

Metal band Linkin Park look set to perform at the UEFA Champions League final half time show in Munich on May 31.

The US rockers had not been active since 2017 due to the tragic death of lead singer Chester Bennington. In November last year, guitarist Mike Shinoda and other band members returned alongside new frontwoman Emily Armstrong for the release of new album From Zero.

Liverpool currently stand as favourites to win the competition at 4/1 odds, with Arne Slot's side being top in the new format. They will be hoping to be participating in the final at the Allianz Arena come the end of the season.

Sadio Mane Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane before scoring for Liverpool against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena / IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Arsenal stand as second favourite to win followed by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who will be hoping they can play at their own ground in a Champions League final for the second time. Previously, they were beaten by Chelsea on penalties to win their first title.

RadarOnline.com have revealed Linkin Park have been booked for the half time slot, with a source saying they "signed the deal, and they'll be playing at the Champions League".

"It's a really exciting gig for them, and they will be doing some of their biggest hits like One Step Closer and Papercut, as well as new songs."

Last year, rock icon Lenny Krawitz performed at Wembley Stadium as Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund to lift the trophy.

