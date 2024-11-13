Liverpool’s ‘Admiration’ Of Martin Zubimendi Continues Despite Failed Move In Summer
Liverpool remain interested in signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi despite rejecting a summer move to Anfield in favour of staying in Spain.
Zubimendi was on top of the Reds transfer list and was on course to seal a £52million switch to become Arne Slot's first signing before U-turning on his decision at the last minute.
Several clubs were interested in the 25-year-old after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Spain that saw them beat England in the final to win the title.
He dealt a huge blow to Liverpool who later completed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Serie A side Juventus in a cut-price deal.
Zubimendi, speaking in an interview, revealed how he decided to turn down a move to the Premier League without any external pressure.
"I didn't have any pressure from my close circle," he told Marca.
"My friends are clear that whatever I decide, it will be the best. There is no pressure at all.
"Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I've been in there for half my life. A lot of what I am is part of Real, it's my life," he added.
Despite his decision to stay at Real Sociedad, Liverpool continue to be linked with the defensive midfielder.
According to The Athletic, "Martin Zubimendi has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool; so far he has resisted the chance to depart the Basque side, however, the admiration continues."
Zubimendi has previously rejected moves to the Gunners and Bayern Munich, however, Real Sociedad’s director of football Roberto Olabe is to leave his post at the end of this season, hence his future could be up in the air once again.
Roberto Olabe played a key role in keeping Zubimendi at Sociedad last summer.
Manchester City have also set sights on the Spain international as a possible replacement for the injured Ballon d'Or 2024 winner Rodri who is expected to be out for the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Arsenal in September.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have looked superb in midfield without Zubimendi, with Ryan Gravenberch stepping up in the no.6 role under Arne Slot this season.
Gravenberch has featured in all of the club's Premier League and Champions League games.