Liverpool And Arsenal Scouting Ex-Slot Forward At Feyenoord
Liverpool, and their fellow title contenders, Arsenal, are scouting Arne Slot's former left-winger, Igor Paixão, according to Caught Offside. With Arsenal in the market for a left-winger to bolster their front line due to dissatisfaction from both fans and pundits alike for their current starter, Gabriel Martinelli, they may find the acquisition of the 24-year-old Brazilian more challenging as a familiar face enters the fray to snatch him away to his former Head Coach in Liverpool's Arne Slot.
Paixão has started the season very well. Following Slot's departure to the Merseyside club earlier this summer, it was questioned how Feyenoord would do without their manager. They are, however, performing well, Igor in particular. The Brazilian has five goals and ten assists in twenty-four appearances across the Eredivisie, UEFA Champions League, and the Johan Cruyff Shield.
The 5ft-6 forward would be very familiar with Arne Slot's tactics, and with the deployment of Luis Diaz in the centre-forward position in recent games, and the emergence of Cody Gakpo as the starting left-winger, could this be a signing for depth, or possibly to replace the role Diaz is currently playing while being very familiar with the approach the Dutch Head Coach wants to play.
It is becoming more and more evident that Arne Slot is looking for a different type of forward than those currently at Liverpool, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota seemingly falling to second or third choice and Luis Diaz now the preferred option at centre-forward.
Let's hope Arne gets backed, in both the current Winter and upcoming Summer transfer windows, and Liverpool could do a lot worse than signing Igor Paixão.