Liverpool Goalkeeper Out Until 2025
Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is currently out on loan at Valencia, has suffered a muscle tear in his thigh which looks set to keep him out of action for around three weeks.
The Reds signed the 24-year-old in the summer for a fee of £25million following weeks of negotiations between the two clubs after Mamardashvili's impressive Euro 2024 appearances for Georgia.
With two top class goalkeepers already at Anfield, Mamardashvili was loaned back to the Spanish club for another season to continue playing regularly. It still remains unclear if he will be in Arne Slot's squad in the next campaign, as there has been no concrete reports suggesting Alisson Becker or Caoimhin Kelleher will depart.
Liverpool have been too familiar with goalkeepers spending time on the sidelines in recent weeks, with Alisson Becker only having just returned tonight following his recovery from a hamstring injury he picked up two months ago.
Although Mamardashvili's timeframe for recovery is not too lengthy, it is safe to rule the Georgian number one out of action until 2025 - unless indicated otherwise by his loan club. This will be a concern though for those in the hierarchy at Liverpool - and they will be hoping this is a one-off and not a sign of what is to come.
