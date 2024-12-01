Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Suffer Huge Injury Blow As Key Player Ruled Out For Up To Six Weeks

The Reds have been hampered by injuries so far this season with six players currently sidelined

Joseph Agbobli

Conor Bradley (Liverpool FC), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool FC), and Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid CF) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid
Conor Bradley (Liverpool FC), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool FC), and Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid CF) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Conor Bradley has handed Liverpool a massive injury blow after suffering a hamstring issue in the closing stages of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday at Anfield.

Bradley, who was one of the best performers for Arne Slot's side nullified the threat of Kylian Mbappe and assisted Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal as the Reds progressed to the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs, having won all their five matches in the competition.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield
Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The 21-year-old academy graduate alongside defender Ibrahima Konate who also injured his knee, was being assessed by Liverpool ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot told the reporters: “They are still being assessed so it’s difficult to say where they are in terms of the injuries.

“Let’s wait and see but it is never a good sign if players… Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.

Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley during a training session at AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions tie
Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

“They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can’t tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”

A win over Man City will extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over Pep Guardiola's side who have failed to secure a win in their last six matches in all competitions. With games coming thick and fast this month, Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley.

Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Ferland Mendy battle for the ball during during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25
Conor Bradley (Liverpool FC), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool FC), and Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid CF) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

According to the Belfast Telegraph, "Bradley is dealing with the agony of being ruled out of action for up to six weeks – just days from the high of inspiring Liverpool to Champions League success against Real Madrid." This follows reports that Konate is set to be out for weeks because of a knee injury. He could miss Liverpool's next 10 matches in all competitions.

Recommended

Liverpool Players Available For Premier League Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Manchester City | Premier League

'Conversations Going On' - Virgil van Dijk Speaks Out About Liverpool Contract Situation

Published |Modified
Joseph Agbobli
JOSEPH AGBOBLI

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Covered the fortunes of Liverpool for the past three years. Follow Joseph on X (formerly Twitter) @joseph_agbobli

Home/News