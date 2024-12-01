Liverpool Suffer Huge Injury Blow As Key Player Ruled Out For Up To Six Weeks
Conor Bradley has handed Liverpool a massive injury blow after suffering a hamstring issue in the closing stages of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday at Anfield.
Bradley, who was one of the best performers for Arne Slot's side nullified the threat of Kylian Mbappe and assisted Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal as the Reds progressed to the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs, having won all their five matches in the competition.
The 21-year-old academy graduate alongside defender Ibrahima Konate who also injured his knee, was being assessed by Liverpool ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot told the reporters: “They are still being assessed so it’s difficult to say where they are in terms of the injuries.
“Let’s wait and see but it is never a good sign if players… Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.
“They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can’t tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”
A win over Man City will extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over Pep Guardiola's side who have failed to secure a win in their last six matches in all competitions. With games coming thick and fast this month, Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley.
According to the Belfast Telegraph, "Bradley is dealing with the agony of being ruled out of action for up to six weeks – just days from the high of inspiring Liverpool to Champions League success against Real Madrid." This follows reports that Konate is set to be out for weeks because of a knee injury. He could miss Liverpool's next 10 matches in all competitions.
