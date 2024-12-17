Liverpool Linked Left Back ‘One Of The Best In The World’ - Former Player
Dietmar Hamann has lauded Liverpool-linked left-back as "one of the best in the world" and believes he will be a valuable addition to Arne Slot's squad. The Reds had a quiet summer transfer window after making only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Reveals Early Liverpool Team Selection Plans For Carabao Cup Tie With Southampton
With the Reds performing incredibly well this season as they sit at the summit of both the Premier League and the Champions League, it remains to be seen if Slot will bolster his squad in the January transfer window which opens in a couple of weeks.
One area of concern for many supporters is the left-back position following Andy Robertson's struggles this season. The 30-year-old is currently out of form and was recently sent off after just 17 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Fulham. He has struggled to hit his usual high standards this term.
READ MORE:Arne Slot Confirms Key Liverpool Player Will Resume Full Training Today Ahead Of Southampton Tie
The Scotland skipper, who has racked up 21 appearances and provided one assist in all competitions for Liverpool will miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Southampton but will be available for selection against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League.
Several left-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks including Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. According to reports, a more realistic option for a left-back signing for Liverpool, and a player whose name has popped up many times is Kerkez.
The 21-year-old is good mates with compatriot and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai while Arne Slot is a huge admirer of Kerkez who was signed by Reds sporting director Richard Hughes during his time at Bournemouth before his move to Anfield this year.
READ MORE:Jermaine Pennant On Whether Arne Slot Can Surpass Jurgen Klopp’s Legacy At Liverpool
Davies, whose contract expires at the end of the current season is being monitored by Liverpool ahead of a potential free transfer. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room about Premier League Odds, Dietmar Hamann urged Liverpool to sign the Bayern Munich defender.
He said: "Obviously, Robertson came in for a bit of criticism. They've got a decent backup in Tsimikas. But Alphonso Davies is a free agent in the summer.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool was interested in him. I think he's one of the best left-backs in the world. And Alphonso Davies might be one that could improve for Liverpool, yes. He'd probably be my first pick."
Davies, who is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world has made 20 appearances and registered two assists for Bayern who are top of the Bundesliga table.
READ MORE:Former Liverpool Forward Jermaine Pennant Talks Up Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or Chances