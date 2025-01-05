Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool will be looking to kick off 2025 with a win on Sunday when they take on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield. The fixture was in doubt due to bad weather but the Reds have confirmed it will go ahead as planned.
Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are available for selection, however, Joe Gomez will miss the clash after suffering a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win at West Ham United last time out. He is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks.
Bradley and Konate returned to full training on Friday, having been sidelined since the Champions League victory over Real Madrid in late November.
Arne Slot said ahead of the game: “Joe is of course not in a good place when it comes to his injury. He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure.
“Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time. So, [I am] curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’ They will train with us today, the two of them.”
Slot will have his full squad at his disposal this weekend bar Gomez with Dominik Szoboszlai available again after serving a suspension last weekend.
The Dutchman added: “Of course they still have to come in but we trained yesterday and I assume everybody is fit, although we are in a period of time where some people get sick as well, but I have heard nothing about that yet.
“So, hopefully everybody is ready – except for Joe Gomez – to be part of the game on Sunday.”
Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Konate, and Darwin Nunez are all one yellow card away from incurring a one-match suspension in the Premier League. They will need to avoid being cautioned on Sunday as this is Liverpool's 19th game of the top-flight season after the Meyerside derby was postponed due to bad weather.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
