Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Open To Spain Move Amidst Lionel Messi Admiration
Alexis Mac Allister has stated in a recent interview he is open to leaving Liverpool one day in order to join La Liga.
The Reds' No.10 has started the season strongly in midfield under Arne Slot, having made 21 appearances so far and netting two goals. Alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones, the team has managed to perform consistently at a very high level.
When asked by Spanish publication AS about making the switch, Mac Allister said: "Yes, why not? It is a country that I really like, and I have visited it several times, and above all, because of the language and culture it is very similar to Argentina."
Mac Allister, who turns 26 later this month, would likely be welcomed into Barcelona's squad, although with the current depth of Real Madrid, it would difficult to see why they would make a move as things stand. On the other hand, he did score against them in the Champions League at Anfield last month...
The Argentinian World Cup winner did reassure fans of his current club by coming to a more decisive judgement: "Right now, I'm very comfortable at Liverpool and I don't think about what might happen in the future."
Liverpool would demand a hefty fee for Mac Allister, so any move in the near future would be unexpected. However, it has not been unheard for a technical South American playmaker to make the move to Spain, with Philippe Coutinho notably making a £142million move to Barca in January 2018.