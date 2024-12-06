Liverpool's Game With Everton On Saturday Thrown Into Doubt
Liverpool's game at Everton on Saturday lunchtime could be rescheduled due to the incoming Storm Darragh which is set to hit across the country overnight.
Many parts of the UK are set for winds of up to 90mph, but in particular, the North West is set to be impacted and due to tomorrow's match being an early kickoff, there is a chance it could be postponed to a later date.
Liverpool released a statement this afternoon encouraging fans to leave extra time when making the journey, indicating the game is set to go ahead, although if there are any safety concerns before kick off then you would expect swift action from the Premier League.
Read the statement below:
Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.
An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.
Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care.
Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).
If the derby does go ahead, it would likely favour the home side slightly more, with their direct and less possession-based approach more suited to wet and windy conditions. However, the injury-ridden Reds will have to overcome this to find a way of playing Arne Slot's desired style of play.
Recommended
Liverpool Could Be Without Seven Players For Premier League Clash Against Everton In Merseyside Derby
Nasser Al-Khelaifi Provides Fresh Update On Reports Linking PSG With Move For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk Sends Premier League Title Race Warning To Liverpool Ahead Merseyside Derby