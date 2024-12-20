Liverpool's Star Performer Makes Carabao Cup Team Of The Round
Liverpool secured a safe path to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday when they beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium.
Arne Slot's team controlled the first half and led 2-0 at the interval, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.
The Saints responded after the break with Cameron Archer's well-taken goal, giving the home fans hope of a comeback.
Liverpool held on, however, after a frantic finale to set up a semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.
Slot made seven changes to his starting lineup as he rested key players ahead of Sunday's huge Premier League match against Ange Postecoglou's team at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
Wataru Endo was recalled by the Dutchman for his first start since October and occupied a role in the centre of defence.
The 31-year-old produced a high-quality display, moving into midfield at times and winning his defensive duels when called upon.
His impressive performance was called out by the Reds Head Coach, and he has also now been named in the Carabao Cup's WhoScored 'Team of the Round'.
The match against Southampton was a timely reminder of the quality that the Japan captain brings, and it would not be a surprise to see him get more opportunities over the coming weeks.