Liverpool Could Sign Sevilla Star Loic Bade For Less Than His €60m Release Clause
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sevilla star Loic Bade following the uncertainty surrounding the future of skipper Virgil van Dijk.
Bade, who joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest from Stade Rennais back in 2022 endured a torrid time at the City Ground.
The 24-year-old did not play a single minute for the Reds as he left the club after just six months to Spain.
Since his transfer to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the Frenchman has established himself as a key player for them as well as in the league.
He has racked up 69 appearances and made four goal contributions for the La Liga outfit across all competitions.
Last season, Bade was ever-present for Sevilla as he featured in 33 games in all competitions.
Earlier this campaign, he played a huge role for France in the Olympics, helping his country win the silver medal.
His impressive performances have drawn the attention of several clubs in Europe including the Reds.
According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla could be forced to sell Bade in the winter transfer window due to their financial situation.
The report claims that Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in the defender and could make a move for him.
Bade has a €60million release clause but could be available for much less in January.
The Frenchman still has almost five years left in his current contract with Los Rojiblancos.
Van Dijk is expected to extend his stay at Anfield, by putting pen to paper on a new deal.
The 33-year-old earlier disclosed that talks have started over a new contract with the Reds, having already made his intention clear to wants to stay at the club.
However, the club still wants to beef up the backline as they look to compete with the likes of Manchester and Arsenal in the Premier League.
If the deal goes through, Bade will face stern competition from Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah for a starting berth.