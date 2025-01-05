Liverpool vs Manchester United ON - Premier League Clash Confirmed As Going Ahead
Liverpool have confirmed that the huge Premier League clash with Manchester United will go ahead.
After snow hit many parts of the UK overnight, the match was cast into doubt due to concerns over spectator safety.
Liverpool announced on their X account at 9:31 AM that a safety meeting had been held to check on travel and weather conditions ahead of the much-awaited clash.
The Merseyside club confirmed that as things stood at that time, the match would go ahead as planned, with a further safety meeting scheduled for noon.
That second meeting has now taken place, and Liverpool have provided a further update on X to confirm that the match is ON.
Arne Slot's team will have the opportunity to go eight points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a victory over their North West rivals with Nottingham Forest, three points further back, and in action at Molineux on Monday.