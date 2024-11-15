Lucas Vazquez Hands Real Madrid Massive Injury Boost Ahead Of Champions League Tie Against Liverpool
Real Madrid have been handed a huge injury boost as Lucas Vazquez is likely to be fit in time for the upcoming Champions League match against Liverpool, according to MARCA.
This will come as a relief to manager Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid have been hampered by injuries so far this season with the likes of Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois all sidelined.
Vazquez sustained an injury during Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna, heading into the November international break, and was initially expected to be sidelined for about a month.
This would have seen him miss several important games, including the upcoming fixtures against Leganes, Liverpool, Getafe, and Athletic Bilbao.
However, after several days of recovery, he is expected to be available for selection against Arne Slot's flying Reds who have a 100% record in the Champions League this term.
Liverpool have picked 12 points and sit at the top of the league after seeing off the likes of AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, and Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have picked up just six points after four matches played so far as they lie 18th in the Champions League standings. A win at Anfield would boost their chances of reaching the last 16 of the competition.
Carlo Ancelotti has already been dealing with defensive shortages due to injuries to key players like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao and will be delighted to have Vazquez available for this important match.
Ancelotti is expected to alter his starting line-up once again due to the absence of several players and with the January transfer window on the horizon, Madrid may be forced to bolster their squad.
Real Madrid have already been linked with a move for Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season. He will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January about signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2025/26 season.
The Reds are keen on extending Alexander-Arnold's contract as they are still locked in negotiations. He has racked up 15 appearances and provided two assists for Arne Slot's side in all competitions.