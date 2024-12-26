Michael Owen Hits Out At Liverpool Fans Who Sing About Pretty Average’ Players
Michael Owen has slammed Liverpool fans who sing about pretty average’ players while also sounding out a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold about leaving the club for Real Madrid.
READ MORE: Liverpool Coach Set For Potential Departure - 'Leading Candidate' To Take Over As Manager Of English Club
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and could join the Spanish giants on a free transfer next summer. The 26-year-old, who will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign teams from the start of January has been offered a new deal by the Reds.
However, there has been little sign of progress on talks so far. Owen, who left Liverpool for Real Madrid has shed light on the move and has urged Alexander-Arnold not to join Carlo Ancelotti's side for the sake of his career and legacy.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Owen said: “I can assure you I was as loyal and committed and everything else as the likes of Trent and [Jamie] Carragher and all these people. But you lose a little bit of control and things happen.
"Then you've almost gone into career mode and right, I've got to stay at the top, I've got to do this, I've got to keep my England place. All these other factors start coming in.
READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk’s Recent Claims Spark Hope Amid Liverpool Contract Uncertainty
"Whereas when you're at Liverpool, when you're at your boyhood club, it just all happens in front of you. You've got no decisions to make, just keep getting out there and playing football. It's all different.
Owen also gave his opinion on Liverpool fans claiming: "Circumstances will dictate how people are viewed.
"I can go back to Anfield and listen to the crowd, the Kop singing for players that played 10 games and were pretty average for Liverpool, but because they've got a catchy name, they get sung to all the time and people have this assumption that they are great for the club.
READ MORE: How Liverpool Stars View Darwin Nunez Amid Striker's Struggles This Season
"All of us ex-players are baffled and actually giggle at certain things like that. Listen, football can be so much as what happens on the last bloody game of your career.
"You can go throughout your life and be absolutely extraordinary and do everything for a club, but the one little moment, people half remember that. It's pathetic in many ways, but that's it, isn't it? That's life."
READ MORE:Arne Slot's Pre Match Leicester City Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know