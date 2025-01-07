Mohamed Salah Contract Latest: 'No Major Progress Has Been Made' - Fabrizio Romano
According to Fabrizio Romano, there is still no 'major progress' in the attempts to extend Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool.
The 32-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer, and he is now free to discuss a transfer and sign a pre-contract with overseas clubs.
It seems unthinkable that the Reds could depart with such an important player who is in the form of his life, with 21 goals and 17 assists already to his name this season.
According to Romano (via LFC Transfer Room), however, whilst the Anfield hierarchy have been confident of reaching a deal with Salah and his representatives to extend his deal, 'no major progress has been made'.
As per the transfer specialist that is despite the Egyptian giving the Merseyside club his 'full priority' as he looks for an end to the uncertainty.
This is yet another worrying update for supporters who are desperate to see the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah resolved.
How much longer the standoff with the trio can continue before it starts to have an impact on the pitch remains to be seen with Arne Slot's team in brilliant form and challenging on multiple fronts.