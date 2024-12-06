Nasser Al-Khelaifi Provides Fresh Update On Reports Linking PSG With Move For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has provided a fresh update on his club's pursuit of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. Salah will become a free agent next summer if the Reds and the player fail to reach an agreement on a new deal.
The 32-year-old is approaching the final six months of his contract at Anfield and speculation has been rife as to whether he will remain on Merseyside in the last few weeks. He has already confirmed he has yet to receive any offer from the club.
Negotiations are said to be ongoing with Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa. Salah is open to a one-year contract extension keeping him at the Merseyside club until 2026.
Following the contract standoff, the Egypt international has been linked with a move to several clubs including PSG in recent weeks. The Ligue 1 champions chief Al-Khelaifi earlier played down such reports, claiming they are not considering a move for Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.
"It's not true," he told Sky Sports Germany. "He's a fantastic and amazing player, but we've never considered him, to be honest. "We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true."
Al-Khelaifi has once again reiterated that PSG have not held talks with Salah over a deal.
"I love Salah, also because he came from our part of the world," he told GIVEMESPORT. "I am very proud of him, honestly, for what he's done in the Premier League with Liverpool.
"And I have big respect for him and for Liverpool. So we never talked to him. Respect Liverpool and respect the player - he has a contract with Liverpool and we never talked to him."
On Thursday night, former Egypt international Haytham Farouk took to social media to congratulate Salah for renewing his contract with Liverpool. He posted on X: "Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want. The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments."
Salah has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists for Liverpool in all competitions as Arne Slot's side lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Recommended
Virgil van Dijk Sends Premier League Title Race Warning To Liverpool Ahead Merseyside Derby
Mohamed Salah Signs New Contract At Liverpool, Claims Former Egypt Player