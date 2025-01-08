'Not Like Neymar or Vinicius Jr.' - Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Praises Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah
Manchester City talisman Rodri has lauded Mohamed Salah following his impressive performances for Liverpool over the past few seasons. Salah has propelled the Reds to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Open To Saudi Pro League Move As Interest Grows
Arne Slot's side have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the first-leg tie. Salah has featured in all competitions for Liverpool this season.
The 32-year-old has 21 goals and 17 assists in 27 appearances for the Reds. He leads the goalking chart in the top-flight with 18 goals after 19 matches played so far. The Egypt forward has churned out consistent displays for Liverpool since joining them from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.
Salah has banged in 232 goals and registered 105 assists in 376 appearances, helping Liverpool clinch several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.
READ MORE:Liverpool Miss Out On Long Term Defensive Target After Premier League Rivals Officially Announce Him
When asked about Salah, Rodri told reporters: "Prime Salah? "I haven't seen any player that way, he's like a knife, not as skillful as Neymar or Vini [Vinicius Jr] but scoring, assisting."
Mohamed Salah is into the last six months of his Liverpool contract and has disclosed that there has been "no progress" in discussions about his future. He has been wanted in Saudi Arabia for some time while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also expressed interest in signing him for free next summer.
"So far, yes [I believe this is my last season]. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see," Salah told Sky Sports.
"The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season?
"That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."