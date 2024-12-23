Positive Ibrahima Konate Injury Update Offered By Journalist With Possible Liverpool Return Date Revealed
Liverpool could be set for some positive injury news in the coming days, according to David Lynch.
Arne Slot's team were in scintillating form as they dismantled Tottenham in North London on Sunday to move four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.
It has been a fantastic few months for the Dutchman and his team in all competitions despite having to deal with several injury issues throughout.
There was a positive update concerning Ibrahima Konate's status on Monday, with Lynch (via Anfield Index) claiming the 25-year-old could return before the end of the year.
The France international picked up a knee injury in an accidental clash with Enrdrick right at the end of Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League at the end of November.
At the time, it was reported he would be missing for 'weeks', but it now appears he is closing in on a return in the coming days.
Liverpool play Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day and West Ham United at the London Stadium three days later.
Whether Slot decides to re-instate Konate's partnership with Virgil van Dijk immediately remains to be seen, with Joe Gomez in excellent form.
With the Reds challenging on four fronts, however, they will need everyone at their disposal as they head into the new year, and this could mean only Conor Bradley remains sidelined in the short term.