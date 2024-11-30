Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 13 - Liverpool Host Manchester City In Huge Clash
Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in a huge match which could go some way to deciding the fate of the Premier League title.
The Reds find themselves eight points clear of their rivals going into the clash and with a huge opportunity to cash in on the poor form of Pep Guardiola's team, who are without a win in six.
Brighton, Chelsea, and Arsenal will all be looking on with interest to see if the Citizens can halt Liverpool's brilliant run over the first twelve matches.
Gameweek 13 Fixtures
Friday, 29th November 2024
8:00 pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Southampton
Saturday, 30th November 2024
3:00 pm Brentford v Leicester City
3:00 pm Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
3:00 pm Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
3:00 pm Wolves v Bournemouth
5:30 pm West Ham United v Arsenal
Sunday, 1st December 2024
1:30 pm Chelsea v Aston Villa
1:30 pm Manchester United v Everton
1:30 pm Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
4:00 pm Liverpool v Manchester City