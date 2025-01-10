PSG Looking To Sign Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah In The Summer After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to be linked with a move for Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah as he enters the final six months of his current contract at Anfield.
The 32-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Reds but there has yet to be any breakthrough in negotiations. As it stands, Salah can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs and walk away as a free agent this summer.
Salah has declared yet again that he expects to leave Liverpool at the end of the season with 'no progress' made on a contract extension. He has been in fine form for Arne Slot's side who lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Egypt international has 21 goals and 17 assists in 28 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season. Speaking to Sky Sports in an interview, Salah said: "So far, yes. It's the last six months.
"There is no progress there [on the new contract]. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."
He added: "It's probably because we didn't celebrate the one we won in the way we wanted. And also, coming back here too, it's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city. That was the thing in my head.
"We waited for that title for 30 years or so. So, to win it and it was the pandemic at that time, we didn't really have time to celebrate it in the right way. It's not a nice thing to do, so hopefully we can do it this year."
Salah has disclosed severally that this will be his 'last year' at Anfield, claiming in September that 'nobody has talked to me' about his deal.
PSG have reportedly offered Salah a huge contract to make the switch to Ligue 1 when his contract expires in the summer. According to L’Equipe's Loïc Tanzi, Luis Enrique's side are 'working actively' to sign Salah as a free agent.
The Ligue 1 outfit are also interested in Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who the Reds are considering a move for should he become available during the January transfer window.
