Real Madrid Add Liverpool Star Midfielder To Their Agenda
With the January transfer window days away and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold dominating the transfer rumor mill, it can be easy to overlook Liverpool’s other players regarding transfers.
However, Nacho Estrella Dominguez-Mompell reported for Fichajes that Real Madrid have set their sights on Alexis Mac Allister.
The World Cup-winning midfielder has been impressive for Liverpool since his move from Brighton, and his performances have caught the eye of those at Madrid.
Mac Allister was required to play various midfield roles at Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, and the Argentine has been an ever-present player in the starting XI under head coach Arne Slot.
Madrid are planning a renewal of their squad, with key players like 39-year-old Luka Modrić nearing the end of their careers.
The mix of youth and experience of Liverpool’s Mac Allister creates an ideal profile for Los Blancos to reinforce their midfield.
Liverpool continue to dominate domestically and in Europe, sitting atop the Premier League table and Champions League standings, in part because of the contributions of their star midfielder.
Fichajes reported that Liverpool would not let Mac Allister go for less than €100 million, but it is yet to be seen whether the Argentine believes his future is in red or white.