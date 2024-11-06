Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni To Miss Champions League Tie Against Liverpool
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to miss the Champions League clash against Liverpool on November 27.
The 24-year-old sprained his ankle and was forced off in Madrid’s 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Tchouameni, who is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks was replaced by international team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.
The Frenchman has struggled for consistency this season and was below par yet again against Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.
He was at fault as Alvaro Morata gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute.
The defensive midfielder will now miss Saturday’s La Liga match against Osasuna as well as France's Nations League matches against Israel and Italy this month.
After the November international break, Real Madrid will travel to Leganes in La Liga on November 24 before an away Champions League fixture at Liverpool three days later.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side will then face Getafe at home on November 30.
Tchouameni has featured in 15 games for Madrid this season, starting all 10 games in La Liga and three in the Champions League.
Despite inconsistent performances from the France international, he has been linked with a move away from Madrid.
However, Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell the former AS Monaco star and are unwilling to weaken their squad in January as they look to battle rivals Barcelona for the league title.