Real Madrid Willing To Pay Liverpool £20Million For Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
According to a report, Real Madrid are willing to pay Liverpool £20million for defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.
The 26-year-old's contract at Anfield expires in just six months, and despite his representatives remaining in talks with the hierarchy at the Merseyside club, they do not appear to be close to a breakthrough in negotiations.
Reports from Spain have suggested that Alexander-Arnold has already informed Liverpool of his intention to leave for Spain at the end of the season, but those claims have been shut down by local journalists.
There was a significant development on Tuesday, however, when chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu approached Liverpool to ask if they would be willing to sell the England international in January.
Liverpool immediately rebuffed the idea as they remain focused on trying to win the Premier League title, but the possibility remains that he can sign a pre-contract agreement and move on a free transfer in the summer.
Whilst it was reported that no fee was mentioned in the enquiry from Real Madrid, Chris Bascombe has claimed that the La Liga giants are willing to pay £20million to sign the right-back in January.
The Merseyside football reporter for the Telegraph re-iterates the stance, however, that Liverpool are 'adamant' that they will not sell their vice-captain this month.