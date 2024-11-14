Trent Alexander-Arnold Rejects Liverpool Contracts as Real Madrid Expects Him to Sign Next Summer
With each passing day, it seems more and more unlikely that Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to continue at his boyhood club.
The Scouser has been very quiet when it comes to talking about a potential new deal at the club, only saying that fans will know once it is announced.
Despite this, it has not stopped the rumour mill from turning, especially in Spain, where it feels like every day there is a new report about him joining Real Madrid.
This morning, one of the most reliable outlets in Spain, Relevo, made a major claim concerning Alexander-Arnold and his future club.
The report states that Trent continues to reject offers to renew from Liverpool and that he would like to leave the club, but in the best possible way, with titles and not in the middle of the season.
Next, they say that negotiations between the 26-year-old and Real Madrid are going full steam ahead, with the Spanish outfit planning next season with Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Finally, it claims that Real Madrid do not rule out an attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, however, they see it as practically impossible as the England international does not want to leave in the middle of the season.
This news is by far the most concrete rumour that has come out of Spain, as Relevo have a lot of highly respected journalists.
Marca, who are known as the mouthpiece for Real Madrid, have been saying this for weeks but a lot of people have taken it with a pinch of salt, however, with Relevo seemingly confirming it, it looks like it is bad news for Liverpool fans.
There is always a chance that the Scouser stays at Anfield, but the radio silence in England surrounding a new deal isn't ideal.