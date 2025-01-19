Virgil van Dijk Sets New Challenge For Liverpool Hero Darwin Nunez After Premier League Record
Virgil van Dijk has backed Liverpool hero Darwin Nunez to find the back of the net consistently after scoring a brace in the 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds secured their first league win in 2025 and moved seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal before Mikel Arteta's side were later held to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the Emirates.
Nunez climbed off the bench in the second half with the Premier League clash goalless. He scored in the 91st minute after a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold before fellow substitute Harvey Elliott set up the Uruguay international to net his double two minutes later at Gtech Community Stadium.
The 25-year-old, who has now scored the most-ever stoppage-time winners away from home (three) in the Premier League has struggled so far this season and has been in and out of Arne Slot's starting XI.
The Dutchman prefers to use Luis Diaz as the centre-forward in his system with Diogo Jota battling fitness issues.
Speaking to the media after the game, captain Van Dijk said: “What have I told Darwin? Don’t listen to all of you guys! (Laughing). No, I’m joking. Don’t take that as a serious comment. But I have said to him: ‘Stay calm because you will play again’.
"What he did today is what we need him to do - to have an impact and score important, big goals. As a striker you judged on goals.
"Today was important for him with two goals and now it is on to the next. There will always be an opportunity for him to show himself again and be important for the team.
"Yes, he is in a good place. He is still learning. The South Americans help him with the language [barrier] and everything. He is part of the group and we need him. We are all really pleased with what he did.
“Everyone should be happy for him, but I am happy for everyone else - myself, and the whole team and the supporters. It is three points that we really wanted.”
The centre-back added: “If you think of it in simple terms, if you come into the game you want to make a positive impact. The boys obviously did that in the last two games and it is very good for us.
“Every win feels big. It doesn't really matter if it is in first minute or last minute. It is just about the game. We have been very good throughout this season.
"If you look at the last few results maybe people say we have not had a good [calendar] year, but when you keep working hard as we did today that gives us the win. It was because we kept going. This is a very difficult place to win.
"Obviously because of the hard work and we kept going. The manner we kept going was very good, but a win is a win. Today was not unexpected. They tried to keep Wissa and Mbuema deep. We had to keep the ball or we would be in trouble."
