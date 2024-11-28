Arne Slot's Liverpool Learn Asking Price For Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Omar Marmoush
Liverpool have reportedly learned the asking price for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 11 league matches.
His impressive performances have sparked transfer links around Europe and the Premier League. Following the uncertainty over the future of forward Mohamed Salah, Marmoush has been identified as his replacement.
Salah made the headlines on Monday when he revealed that he is disappointed that the club have not yet offered him a new deal with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.
"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," the 32-year-old said. "Of course [no offer is disappointing]. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."
Marmoush continues to be linked with a move to Anfield by reports in Germany. Frankfurt are determined to extend the contract of the Egypt international, however, according to German newspaper Bild, this will not impact Liverpool's hopes of signing him.
The report claims that the Bundesliga club would demand around £42million (€50million) to part company with Marmoush. Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krosche earlier hinted that Marmoush would not leave for cheap.
"That won't be enough," Markus Krosche, sporting director, told Welt when asked about the valuation. "When it comes to my responsibility, that is part of my job.
"Ultimately, with many players who come to us, we offer them an environment in which they can develop further - knowing full well that we would let them go if they developed faster than the club itself. This is an agreement we make with the boys. That's why we have the opportunity to recruit so many exciting players, because they realise that they can take the next step in Frankfurt."
Last summer, Marmoush rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, but previous reports have claimed Marmoush dreams of moving to the Premier League in the future.
