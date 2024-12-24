Atalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder
Rumours about potential incoming signings continue to intensify ahead of the January transfer window which is fast approaching. Liverpool could add to their squad as they look to remain competitive on all fronts this season.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative
Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp in June has led the Reds to the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League standings. Liverpool have been tipped to clinch their 20th league title at the end of the campaign following an emphatic 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspurs over the weekend.
The win strengthened their lead at the top of the table after second-placed Chelsea dropped points against Everton. The Reds are now four points clear ahead of the Blues who have played a game more. Liverpool have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League and semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
Slot inherited a strong squad from his predecessor Klopp and made only one permanent summer signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus while Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at La Liga side Valencia before moving to Anfield next summer.
Liverpool host struggling Leicester City in the final home fixture of the calendar year before the transfer window re-opens. Still, there is a matter of contract situation for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.
READ MORE: Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
All three players will be able to speak to overseas clubs about potential free transfers next summer. The Reds have offered the trio new contracts but an agreement is yet to be reached. Slot is desperate to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk for the upcoming seasons.
The Dutchman is also looking to bolster his squad. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield including Martin Zubimendi, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, and Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere becomes the latest player to be linked with a transfer to Liverpool and according to La Repubblica, the Serie A side boss Gasperini is ‘convinced’ the Reds and Real Madrid will submit offers for De Ketelaere at some stage over the next two years.
Gasperini has become one of the consistent performers for Atalanta for the past few seasons, helping the club become regular challengers for the top four in Serie A. He played a key role as Atalanta won a historic Europa League title last season.
De Ketelaere, who struggled at AC Milan is now thriving at Atalanta. This season, the Belgium international has 10 goals and nine assists in 24 games as Gasperini’s side top of the table after 17 games.
READ MORE: Liverpool Plotting Move To Sign £60m-Rated Premier League Star In Summer As Diogo Jota Replacement