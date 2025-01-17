Bayern Munich Close To Agreeing New Contract With Liverpool Target
According to David Ornstein, Liverpool target Alphonso Davies is close to agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich.
On Thursday, Christian Falk claimed that there was still no agreement between Davies and the Bundesliga giants regarding extending his deal at the Allianz.
The Head of Football for BILD also suggested Davies' representative would head off for talks with the hierarchies at Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United with no agreement in sight.
Ornstein is now claiming, however, that the left-back is close to an agreement with Bayern over a new four-year deal.
The Football Correspondent for The Athletic confirms that whilst a deal is still not done, there is only a small gap between Davies' expectations and what the German club are offering.
Whilst he also suggests that Premier League clubs are still monitoring the situation, the feeling is that a compromise will be found between the two parties.
It looks likely therefore that Davies is about to be ruled out as the successor to Andy Robertson at Anfield. In any case, the Reds are rumoured to favour a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as they look to replace the Scotland captain.
Liverpool have also been linked with a move for another Bayern player, Joshua Kimmich, over recent days who is also into the final six months of his contract.