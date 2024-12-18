Bournemouth In Talks To Sign Liverpool Left-Back Target, Potential Move On The Cards For Milos Kerkez?
Bournemouth are in negotiations with Argentine club Lanus over the transfer of left-back Julio Soler according to Uriel Lugt.
The 19-year-old had been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United over recent months after impressing in the Argentine Primera División.
Last week, it was reported by Lugt that he would be playing his last match for Lanus with his move to the Premier League 'well advanced'.
He has now followed up on his claims by suggesting that the Cherries are in formal negotiations for Soler and doubled down that the Premier League seems his likely destination.
He also suggests that the negotiations are with a view to a move when the transfer window opens in January.
This is very interesting news, with Liverpool having been heavily linked with Bournemouth's left-back Milos Kerkez.
Several reports have claimed that he is very much on the radar of the Anfield hierarchy as they look for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, with Head Coach Arne Slot reported to be a big admirer of the player.
The latest news from Lugt, therefore, adds fuel to the fire that the Hungarian could be on the move to Liverpool, although Manchester United also hold an interest in the player, so nothing can be taken for granted.
Should Bournemouth get a deal over the line for Soler, it does seem likely that Kerkez could depart, but whether that would be in January or next summer remains to be seen.