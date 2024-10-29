Brentford Superstar, Bryan Mbeumo, Asking Price Set for Liverpool With Newcastle & Arsenal Lurking
Alex Crook of talkSPORT has reported that Brentford have placed a £50million price tag on their prized Cameroonian winger, Bryan Mbeumo.
The 25-year-old winger has burst out of the blocks to start this Premier League season, with ten games played and eight goals scored leading the front line at Thomas Frank's Brentford. Mbeumo has been a revelation both this season and last at the West London club, bagging himself nine goals and six assists in less than thirty games, all while suffering an ankle injury that seen him miss thirteen Premier League games and two FA Cup games.
Continuing his ridiculous form this season with even more impressive numbers, the asking price of £50million seems almost too good to be true from the perspective of a club like Liverpool looking for a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, if they fail to resign the Egyptian to a contract extension before the seasons end.
The Brentford winger is boasting impressive numbers outside of his goal-scoring tally so far this season completing more dribbles than not, and, quite ridiculously, winning a staggering 80% of his tackles. A pressing machine from the right wing, winning the ball back an astounding 1.33 times per90, with those numbers only set to soar even higher at a club like Liverpool.
£50million on an African right winger who is performing well at a lower-level club with exceptional goal-scoring and pressing capabilities? Stop me if you've heard this before.