Chelsea Make Formal Enquiry For Liverpool Target Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Ahead Of Possible Move In Summer
The January transfer window poses the final opportunity for Liverpool and other clubs to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season. After a quiet summer, the Reds have been linked with several players this month.
There is also the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, who all face the prospect of leaving for free in the summer. All three players have been offered new deals but there is still no breakthrough in negotiations.
Also, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott are attracting interest from several clubs in the transfer window. Both players have struggled for playing time under Arne Slot this season.
Borussia Dortmund and Brighton are interested in Elliott but the England U-21 international is keen on staying at Anfield and fighting for his position while Saudi Pro League clubs have set sights on Nunez.
According to reports, Liverpool target Rayan Cherki can leave Lyon for €22.5million while the Reds are eyeing a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo as Salah's replacement.
Elsewhere, reports claim Liverpool have cooled down interest in Greece forward Stefano Tzimas. Tzimas has scored nine goals from 15 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this season for FC Nurnberg.
Dortmund's highly-rated youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is the latest player to be linked with Liverpool. The 20-year-old, who has been at Signal Iduna Park since 2020, is enjoying a breakthrough year in the Bundesliga.
Bynoe-Gittens has made 26 appearances and contributed 11 goals and five assists across all competitions. In the Champions League, he has four goals in six games, with Dortmund well-placed to advance to the knockout phase.
Bynoe-Gittens, whose contract expires in the summer of 2028 spent the majority of his formative years in England at Reading before joining Manchester City’s academy setup and later following Jadon Sancho’s footsteps as he swapped Man City for Dortmund in 2020.
He has gone on to make 84 appearances, netted 16 times, and provided 14 assists since making his senior debut for the club in April 2022.
Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to Dortmund to watch Bynoe-Gittens amid intense interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea made a formal enquiry for Bynoe-Gittens last week, however, Dortmund expect the forward to stay in January.
Bynoe-Gittens has represented England at number of age-group sides, including Under 21s but is yet to feature for the senior national team.
