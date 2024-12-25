Liverpool FC ON SI

Gyökeres, Nunez, Osimhen, David, Haaland All On Barcelona Radar As Potential Robert Lewandowski Successors

The 36-year-old has been in outstanding form this season with 23 goals in just 24 matches but is out of contract in 18 months

Neil Andrew

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Sporting against Manchester City.
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Sporting against Manchester City. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As Barcelona start to look for a replacement for the outstanding Robert Lewandowski, a report has emerged linking them with a move for some of Europe's top strikers.

The Poland international continues to excel for the La Liga giants and has scored 23 goals in just 24 matches this season across all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Reale Arena on November 10, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain / IMAGO / Alex Perez

At 36, however, he cannot go on forever, and with just 18 months left on his contract at Camp Nou, the club appear to be looking for his successor and even someone for him to share the workload with in the short term.

According to Diario Sport, Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is of interest to the Barcelona hierarchy, with the 24-year-old, who has excelled in Ligue 1, available on a free transfer next summer.

Jonathan David
Jonathan David UEFA Champions League action for Lille / IMAGO / Sportpix

The Spanish outlet also claims that Sporting Director Deco has been looking at other options, including Sporting Lisbon's prolific Viktor Gyökeres and Erling Haaland, with a deal for the latter probably only being possible should Manchester City not qualify for the Champions League.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) controls the Ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Ma
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) controls the Ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester City and Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, are also reported to have been offered to Barcelona as they look at all available options.

