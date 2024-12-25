Gyökeres, Nunez, Osimhen, David, Haaland All On Barcelona Radar As Potential Robert Lewandowski Successors
As Barcelona start to look for a replacement for the outstanding Robert Lewandowski, a report has emerged linking them with a move for some of Europe's top strikers.
The Poland international continues to excel for the La Liga giants and has scored 23 goals in just 24 matches this season across all competitions.
At 36, however, he cannot go on forever, and with just 18 months left on his contract at Camp Nou, the club appear to be looking for his successor and even someone for him to share the workload with in the short term.
According to Diario Sport, Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is of interest to the Barcelona hierarchy, with the 24-year-old, who has excelled in Ligue 1, available on a free transfer next summer.
The Spanish outlet also claims that Sporting Director Deco has been looking at other options, including Sporting Lisbon's prolific Viktor Gyökeres and Erling Haaland, with a deal for the latter probably only being possible should Manchester City not qualify for the Champions League.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, are also reported to have been offered to Barcelona as they look at all available options.