Inter Milan 'Big Favourites To Welcome' Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Next Summer - La Liga Giants Ruled Out - Report
Inter Milan are 'big favourites' to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on a free transfer next summer, according to a report.
The Egyptian's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, and there are still no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay, despite reports suggesting he would be open to a new one-year-deal.
Salah's form shows no signs of declining, with his 13 goals and 11 assists, a key reason why Liverpool find themselves nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League and with a 100% winning record in the Champions League.
In just four weeks, the 32-year-old and his representatives will be free to speak to overseas clubs over a potential transfer next summer, a situation that leaves Reds fans nervous he could be tempted elsewhere.
According to El Nacional, Inter Milan are now 'big favourites' to sign Salah, with him having become 'an obsession' for manager Simone Inzaghi.
The Catalan outlet also suggests that Marcus Thuram, for whom there have been multiple reports linking him to Liverpool of late, could move in the opposite direction should Salah head to the San Siro.
One team that had been previously credited with an interest in Liverpool's top scorer but will not be in the race is Barcelona.
The La Liga leaders are unlikely to be able to meet the conditions required to sign him and already have Lamine Yamal occupying the right-wing spot at the club.