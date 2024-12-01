Liverpool Learn Asking Price For Bournemouth Left-Back Milos Kerkez Ahead of January Transfer
Liverpool have reportedly learned the asking price for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez ahead of the January transfer window. Kerkez has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best left-backs this season, hence attracting interest from a host of clubs.
The 21-year-old has been a delight to watch on the south coast since he joined the club last summer from AZ Alkmaar. He scored his first Premier League goal in Bournemouth's 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Kerkez has racked up 13 appearances and made three goal contributions for the Cherries this campaign. In total, he has featured in 46 games, netted one goal, and provided three assists across all competitions.
The Hungary international is seen as a replacement for Andy Robertson. Robertson has struggled for form this term and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2026, the Red are already thinking about life after the 30-year-old Scotland skipper.
According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bournemouth star Kerkez, who is open to leaving his current club in January. The Reds will face stern competition for Kerkez's signature from fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa. Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the highly-rated defender.
The report claims that Bournemouth are likely to ask for at least £40million to let Kerkez go this January. Liverpool have been a long-time admirer of the left-back, however, they also have Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri on their shortlist for that position.
Arne Slot is keen on bolstering his squad to remain competitive after a strong start to the campaign. The Dutchman has won 16 out of 18 matches in all competitions since taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 31 points, six points above second-placed Arsenal who have played a game more than the Reds. The Reds take on defending champions Manchester City on Sunday and a win will extend their lead to 11 points over Pep Guardiola's side who are winless in their last six matches in all competitions.
The Meyersiders have already reached the Champions League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Anfield, a fifth straight league phase win for the Reds. They have also progressed to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
Recommended
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Expected To Receive 'Huge Offer' To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami In MLS
Napoli Choose Liverpool Forward As Replacement For Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Should He Depart Next Summer
Tottenham & Liverpool Target Bundesliga Defender As Real Madrid Track Pedro Porro & Trent Alexander-Arnold