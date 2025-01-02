Liverpool 'At The Front Of The Queue' For Southampton Attacking Midfielder Tyler Dibling, Newcastle Also Interested
According to a report, Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in Southampton's exciting young midfield starlet Tyler Dibling.
The 18-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the Saints in their first season back in the Premier League, making himself a regular and totting up 21 appearances across all competitions so far.
Craig Hope (via Mail Online) claims that the youngster almost signed for Newcastle in 2022 after impressing Eddie Howe whilst scoring a hattrick in an under-23 match at St James' Park.
Hope reports that the Magpies still hold an interest in the player who can play right across the midfield and out wide but could face competition from Liverpool, who 'would likely be at the front of the queue' assuming they make their interest known.
Dibling is under contract at St Mary's until the summer of 2027, but according to the journalist, there has been no breakthrough in talks to extend that deal, and whilst he may not leave during the season, a summer transfer cannot be ruled out.